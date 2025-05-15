 Virat Kohli&#039;s Test stats in each country

Virat Kohli's Test stats in each country

Virat Kohli has scored 1542 runs in the 18 Test matches he played in Australia. He averages 46.72 and has hit seven hundreds in Down Under.

Kohli played 11 Test matches in West Indies, scoring 660 runs at an average of 44. He has hit two centuries there.

Kohli has played 55 Tests in India, scoring 4336 runs at an average of 55.38. He has hit 14 Test centuries in his home country.

Kohli has played three Test matches in Bangladesh, scoring 59 runs at an average of 14.75.

Kohli has played 17 Test matches in England, scoring 1096 runs at an average of 33.21. He has hit two centuries.

Kohli has played four Tests in New Zealand, scoring 252 runs at an average of 36. He has hit one century in the country.

Kohli has played six Tests in Sri Lanka, scoring 394 runs at an average of 43.77. He has hit two centuries in Sri Lanka.

Kohli has played 9 Tests in South Africa, scoring 891 runs at an average of 49.50. He has hit two centuries in the Rainbow Nation.

