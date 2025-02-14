Virat Kohli stats against left-arm bowlers in ODIs

Virat Kohli batted 185 times against left-arm bowlers in ODI cricket.
The former India captain faced left-arm seamers in 126 innings, scoring 1648 runs at an average of 48.47.
Kohli has a strike rate of 97.92 against left-arm pacers in ODIs.
The left-arm pacers got him out 34 times in ODIs.
Kohli featured in 105 innings against left-arm spinners, scoring 1583 runs at an average of 65.95.
He has a strike rate of 88.68 against left-arm spinners in ODIs.
Left-arm spinners got Virat out on 24 occasions in ODIs.
Overall, the 36-year-old scored 3231 runs in 185 innings against left-arm bowlers at an average of 55.70.
