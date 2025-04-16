 Virat Kohli&#039;s U19 World Cup batchmates not playing in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup batchmates not playing in IPL 2025

Image Source : Getty

Steve Smith went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction

Image Source : Getty

Chris Woakes was not even shortlisted in the final list for IPL 2025 auction

Image Source : Getty

Tim Southee once played for RCB with Kohli but went unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Image Source : Getty

Kane Williamson was among marquee picks in IPL 2025 auction but went unsold

Image Source : Getty

Michael Bracewell who recently led New Zealand vs Pakistan also went unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Image Source : Getty

Rilee Rossouw was listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction but went unsold

Image Source : Getty

Siddarth Kaul played 55 matches in IPL but retired even IPL 2025 auction

Image Source : Getty

Next : Active players to score most runs without a duck in IPL

Click to read more..