Virat Kohli's U19 World Cup batchmates not playing in IPL 2025

Steve Smith went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction
Chris Woakes was not even shortlisted in the final list for IPL 2025 auction
Tim Southee once played for RCB with Kohli but went unsold in IPL 2025 auction
Kane Williamson was among marquee picks in IPL 2025 auction but went unsold
Michael Bracewell who recently led New Zealand vs Pakistan also went unsold in IPL 2025 auction
Rilee Rossouw was listed at a base price of Rs 2 crore in IPL 2025 auction but went unsold
Siddarth Kaul played 55 matches in IPL but retired even IPL 2025 auction
