Virat Kohli's record in IPL in last 10 years

IPL 2015 - 505 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 130.82 with 3 fifties.
IPL 2016 - 973 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 152.03 with 4 centuries and 7 fifties
IPL 2017 - 308 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 122.22 with 4 fifties.
IPL 2018 - 530 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 139.1 with 4 fifties.
IPL 2019 - 464 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 141.46 with 1 century and 2 fifties.
IPL 2020 - 466 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 121.35 with 3 fifties
IPL 2021 - 405 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 119.46 with 3 fifties
IPL 2022 - 341 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 115.98 with 2 fifties
IPL 2023 - 639 runs in 14 matches at a strike take of 139.82 with two centuries and 6 fifties.
IPL 2024 - 741 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.69 with 1 century and 5 fifties.
