Virat Kohli scored 5 and 100* in the first Test against Australia in Perth
Virat Kohli scored 7 and 11 in the second Test in Canberra
Virat Kohli scored 3 runs in the third Test in Brisbane
4. Virat Kohli scored 36 and 5 in the fourth Test in Melbourne
Virat Kohli scored 17 and 6 runs in the fifth Test in Sydney
Overall, Virat Kohli scored just 190 runs in 9 innings in the BGT 2024-25
Virat Kohli's has a batting average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 47.97 in BGT 2024-25
Virat Kohli registered just 1 century in the BGT 2024-25
Next : Sachin Tendulkar vs Don Bradman: Stats comparison after 52 Test matches
Click to read more..