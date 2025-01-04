 Virat Kohli's record in BGT 2024-25 - 23.75 batting average

Virat Kohli's record in BGT 2024-25 - 23.75 batting average

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli scored 5 and 100* in the first Test against Australia in Perth

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli scored 7 and 11 in the second Test in Canberra

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli scored 3 runs in the third Test in Brisbane

Image Source : Getty

4. Virat Kohli scored 36 and 5 in the fourth Test in Melbourne

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli scored 17 and 6 runs in the fifth Test in Sydney

Image Source : Getty

Overall, Virat Kohli scored just 190 runs in 9 innings in the BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli's has a batting average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 47.97 in BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli registered just 1 century in the BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

Next : Sachin Tendulkar vs Don Bradman: Stats comparison after 52 Test matches

Click to read more..