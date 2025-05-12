Virat Kohli's greatest records in Test cricket as India's mainstay retires

In Tests, Kohli was the Australian against Australia. He never shied away from giving it back, even flew crowd a bird on his first tour Down Under. He made those 60 overs hell for England and gave everything with the bat, in the field and as a captain. Yes, the dip was evident, but who hasn't faced? Maybe, Kohli wasn't sure of himself as a Test batter anymore... which is sad

Image Source : BCCI/IPL