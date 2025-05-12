Virat Kohli's greatest records in Test cricket as India's mainstay retires

Virat Kohli has officially retired from Test cricket. There's a premature feeling about this whole decision, but it seems all the more right for Kohli, who spoke a new language in Tests, wrote a new song and starred in a film which he wrote and directed himself but as the common feeling is, left too soon
The greatest Test captain for India - Virat Kohli ended his career as the fourth-highest run-getter for India (9,230) in Tests, at an average of 46.85, including 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries. It's difficult to bind what Kohli did and achieved in Tests in just numbers, but here's an attempt-
Most runs as captain for India in Tests - 5,864 is the most runs scored by an Indian captain in Tests by Virat Kohli, almost 2400 more than that of MS Dhoni, who is second on the list
Highest individual score as India captain in Tests - Kohli's unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune in 2019 is the highest score by an Indian captain as he went past MS Dhoni's 224
Most wins as captain for India in Tests - Kohli led India in 68 Test matches and ended up winning 40 of them, the most by any captain for the country - 13 more than MS Dhoni, who is second on the list
Most centuries in Tests as captain for India - Kohli scored 20 off his 30 centuries as captain, the most by an Indian captain in the format, nine more than Sunil Gavaskar's 11, who is second on the list
Most centuries scored by an Indian in Tests in Australia - The century in Perth, which ended up being his last in Tests, was his seventh in Australia, the most by an Indian batter (one more than Sachin Tendulkar)
Most double hundreds by a captain - Virat Kohli has the world record of scoring the most double centuries as a captain in Test Cricket - 7. All of his double tons have come as a captain and he is two ahead of next best, Brian Lara, who has amassed five double tons as a captain
Overall, Kohli ended his career with 4th most wins as captain (40) and third most at home (24) and had 30 centuries, which was more than some of the greats of the game in Donald Bradman (29) and Sir Vivian Richards, one of his idols
In Tests, Kohli was the Australian against Australia. He never shied away from giving it back, even flew crowd a bird on his first tour Down Under. He made those 60 overs hell for England and gave everything with the bat, in the field and as a captain. Yes, the dip was evident, but who hasn't faced? Maybe, Kohli wasn't sure of himself as a Test batter anymore... which is sad
