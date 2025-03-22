 Virat Kohli&#039;s IPL record at Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli's IPL record at Eden Gardens

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Virat Kohli is set to take the field in RCB's IPL 2025 opener against KKR at Eden Gardens

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Kohli, an RCB talisman, holds key for his team's fortunes this season too

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Kohli has played 13 matches at the Eden Gardens since 2008

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

He has scored 371 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.10

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Kohli has a strike rate of 130.17 at the Kolkata-based venue

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

The RCB legend has a hundred and a fifty at the venue in those 12 outings

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

His highest score at Eden Gardens is 100, which came in 2019

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Kohli has bagged a duck against KKR

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Players to play for both KKR and RCB in IPL

Click to read more..