Virat Kohli's IPL record at Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli is set to take the field in RCB's IPL 2025 opener against KKR at Eden Gardens
Kohli, an RCB talisman, holds key for his team's fortunes this season too
Kohli has played 13 matches at the Eden Gardens since 2008
He has scored 371 runs in 12 innings at an average of 37.10
Kohli has a strike rate of 130.17 at the Kolkata-based venue
The RCB legend has a hundred and a fifty at the venue in those 12 outings
His highest score at Eden Gardens is 100, which came in 2019
Kohli has bagged a duck against KKR
