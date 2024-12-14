 Virat Kohli in line to achieve what Sachin Tendulkar has not in Test cricket

Indian icon Virat Kohli is eyeing a special record in India vs Australia 3rd Test at Gabba

Kohli is in line to achieve what even Sachin Tendulkar has not done in Test cricket

If Kohli scores a century in the 3rd Test at Gabba, he will join an elusive list of players to score Test tons at all 5 major venues in Australia

Kohli currently has Test centuries in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide. Gabba is the only venue where he does not have a Test ton

Sachin has tons in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and WACA of Perth

Only two overseas players have hit centuries at all five major venues till now

Sunil Gavaskar and Alastair Cook are the only two visiting batters to have achieved this feat

