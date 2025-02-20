 Virat Kohli creates unwanted world record in ODI cricket

India batting sensation Virat Kohli created an unwanted world record during India's CT 2025 opener against Bangladesh

Kohli scored 22 runs in India's 229-run chase against Bangladesh

He could not get to 14000 ODI runs in this game as he was dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain

Kohli has registered an unwanted world record in ODI cricket

His dismissal against the leggie Rishad was his 23rd against those type of bowlers in ODIs

The 23 dismissals against leg-spinners are the most in the format, one more than Kane Williamson and Mushfiqur Rahim's joint 22 dismissals

Kohli has made 1411 runs against the leg-spinners in 89 innings

He has an average of 61.354 against them and has a strike rate of 101.21

