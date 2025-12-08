Virat Kohli 10/10, Rohit Sharma 7.5: Report Card of Indian players after 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal - 7/10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed a bit over-aggressive in the first couple of games before getting into his own in the decider, given the target in the front wasn't that daunting one as he brought his maiden ODI century to cap off his first full series in the format
Rohit Sharma - 7.5/10 - Continuing from where he left off in the Australia series, Rohit Sharma scored a couple of fifties, setting up the base for Virat Kohli and Co to build on, especially in the two games which India won
Virat Kohli - 10/10 - Two centuries, one unbeaten half-century, average of 151, 12 sixes - Virat Kohli looked as good as he hasn't in the recent past, maybe since the World Cup 2023, as he won a Player of the Match and the Player of the Series award to end the series with 302 runs in three matches
Ruturaj Gaikwad - 7/10 - Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to the ODI setup, earning a well-deserved recall after a superb show in the A series and despite batting out of position, the right-hander was sensational, scoring his maiden ODI hundred in the second game in Raipur, while being unlucky in the series opener
KL Rahul - 7.5/10 - Captain KL Rahul was fantastic yet again in the middle-order role, scoring a couple of quick half-centuries, while also leading the side well on his return to leadership
Ravindra Jadeja - 4/10 - Ravindra Jadeja made an ODI comeback in the series, but his returns weren't the best either with bat or ball, apart from a 20-ball 30-odd in the series opener in Ranchi
Harshit Rana - 6/10 - Harshit Rana started the series well with a three-for, denting South Africa early, but didn't have a huge impact in the last two games
Kuldeep Yadav - 8/10 - Kuldeep Yadav was again the star of the show with the ball for India, taking nine wickets in three matches, including a couple of four-wicket hauls, decisively in both the games that the Men in Blue won
Arshdeep Singh - 7/10 - Arshdeep Singh reminded everyone once again, why he is a must in every India white-ball XI
