Vaibhav Suryavanshi's salary in IPL 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi captured the imagination of one and all watching as the 14-year-old went on a record-breaking spree for the Rajasthan Royals against the Gujarat Titans, smashing a 35-ball century, the second fastest in IPL history
In just his third innings in the IPL, Suryavanshi smashed a record-breaking ton, becoming the youngest to hit a men's T20 century, while equalling Murali Vijay's record of most sixes in an innings by an Indian player in the IPL (11) as his 101 (38) guided the Royals to a much-needed win against the Gujarat Titans
Suryavanshi stitched a brutal 166-run opening partnership alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in just 11.5 overs as the Titans didn't know what hit them. It was stoke-filled, aggressive and just fearless as the Royals really came out with positive intent after three straight failed chases
Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old, who rose to prominence through local cricket and then age-group cricket, caught the selectors and scouts' eye during the Emerging Asia Cup and after being on the bench for the first seven games, he finally got an opportunity with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL
Suryavanshi, contrary to expectations, got an INR 1.1 crore worth contract as many expected him to get a bid but not of over a crore as the Rajasthan Royals were involved in an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals
The Capitals opened the bidding at INR 30 Lakh and kept raising the paddle until the bid reached INR 1 crore, but as soon as the Royals put theirs up once again, Delhi pulled out of the bid and the Men in Pink got him and eventually played him in the first season
Suryavanshi earned well-deserved praises with congratulatory messages and wishes pouring in from all corners, but now the real challenge will begin for the 14-year-old as the bowlers from other teams will look at him and study and there will be expectations from him
