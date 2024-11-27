Unsold players at IPL auction 2025 who were bought for more than Rs 10 crore in 2024

David Warner, a bonafide IPL legend was a surprise omission from the list of 182 players that found takers at the 2025 mega auction. Not just Warner, his former opening partner at the Delhi Capitals Prithvi Shaw too went unsold among high-profile names
Image Source : AP
While Warner was picked at INR 6.75 crore, Shaw was retained at INR 6 crore by the Delhi Capitals before IPL 2022 mega-auction. There were some big-money players, who have been in demand over the years but found no interest. Shardul Thakur, Jonny Bairstow, Mayank Agarwal and Naveen ul Haq were among other big names. Let's take a look at a couple of players, whom the teams went hard last year but ignored them completely this time around-
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Chennai Super Kings splurged INR 14 crore over Daryl Mitchell in the IPL 2024 auction. Mitchell was a hot property then, fresh off two tons in World Cup 2023 but didn't find any takers this time around
Image Source : AP
There might also be the image reason for Mitchell, who is perceived as more of a Test and ODI batter and hasn't had great returns in T20Is. A poor season with the CSK didn't help his prospects ahead of this auction
Image Source : AP
Alzarri Joseph too was paid big bucks by RCB at the last auction, a handsome INR 11.5 crore. However, Joseph didn't find a single bidder
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Joseph had a poor season with RCB last year being dropped mid-season and his recent antics with the national team of outburst might have further hurt his chances of getting picked
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Rs 10 crore-plus players to go unsold this time around were only two but Rilee Eossouw, who was paid INR 8 crore also didn't find any takers. Rossouw has been quite inconsistent for his own good in the last 12 months or so.
Image Source : AP
Next : 5 CSK and RCB players bought by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2025 auction