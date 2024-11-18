 U19 World Cup winning captains in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

1. Mitchell Marsh: U19 World Cup 2010 winning captain (Base Price 2 crore)

Unmukt Chand: U19 World Cup 2012 winning captain (Base Price 30 Lakhs)

Unmukt Chand now plays for the USA and has registered as an overseas player

Aiden Markram: U19 World Cup 2014 winning captain (Base Price 2 crore)

Aiden Markram was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad before the auction

Prithvi Shaw: U19 World Cup 2018 winning captain (Base Price 75 Lakhs)

Prithvi Shaw was not retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction

Yash Dhull: U19 World Cup 2022 winning captain (Base Price 30 Lakhs)

