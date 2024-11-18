U19 World Cup winning captains in IPL 2025 Mega Auction

1. Mitchell Marsh: U19 World Cup 2010 winning captain (Base Price 2 crore)
Unmukt Chand: U19 World Cup 2012 winning captain (Base Price 30 Lakhs)
Unmukt Chand now plays for the USA and has registered as an overseas player
Aiden Markram: U19 World Cup 2014 winning captain (Base Price 2 crore)
Aiden Markram was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad before the auction
Prithvi Shaw: U19 World Cup 2018 winning captain (Base Price 75 Lakhs)
Prithvi Shaw was not retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction
Yash Dhull: U19 World Cup 2022 winning captain (Base Price 30 Lakhs)
Next : Virat Kohli's performance at every batting position he has played in Test cricket
Click to read more..