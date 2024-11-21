U19 World Cup batchmates of Virat Kohli playing in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli was the captain of India in the U19 World Cup 2008. Here are players who played with and against him
1. Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood also featured in U19 WC 2008 edition and will be pushing for early wickets with new ball in BGT.
2. Steve Smith
Smith featured in U19 WC in 2008 and is now a massive part of Australia's Test team
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja was part of Kohli's team in U19 WC in 2008. He will also be massive for India in BGT.
