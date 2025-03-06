 U19 World Cup batchmates of Rachin Ravindra

U19 World Cup batchmates of Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra played for New Zealand in the 2018 U19 World Cup. Here are some of his famous batchmates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan featured in the 2018 U19 World Cup

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai also played in the same edition of the tournament

Harry Brook of England also featured in that tournament

Shaheen Afridi was also part of that tournament

Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka also played in the 2018 tournament

Shubman Gill was also part of the 2018 U19 WC

Arshdeep Singh also played in that tournament

Prithvi Shaw was the winning captain in U19 WC 2018

