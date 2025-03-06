U19 World Cup batchmates of Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra played for New Zealand in the 2018 U19 World Cup. Here are some of his famous batchmates
Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan featured in the 2018 U19 World Cup
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai also played in the same edition of the tournament
Harry Brook of England also featured in that tournament
Shaheen Afridi was also part of that tournament
Kamindu Mendis of Sri Lanka also played in the 2018 tournament
Shubman Gill was also part of the 2018 U19 WC
Arshdeep Singh also played in that tournament
Prithvi Shaw was the winning captain in U19 WC 2018
