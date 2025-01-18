U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: A look at jerseys of all 16 teams

Australia changed their T20 kit ahead of 2023-24 summer and adopted a deep jungle green shade with sides and underarms in yellow. But for the U19 tournament, they have flipped the colours with yellow covering the 95 per cent of the kit
Image Source : ICC X
Bangladesh too have a similar design with two colours - green being at the front and centre with red on the sides
Image Source : Getty
New Zealand women have continued with their new T20 jersey with the upper half of the shirt being black and the other being gray with stripes of blue, black and gray
Image Source : Getty
Scotland junior women continue to sport the lavish pink-purple kit worn by the men and the women in senior T20 World Cups last year. The kit has all three of purple, pink and navy blue with dots and in other different shapes flowing over. Overdesigned? Yes, but still a really fresh look
Image Source : ICC X
South Africa's is predominantly yellow, but has green sleeves and a lining running downwards in the front. There's the three flag colours, red, black and blue on left shoulder and a black stripe amid two green stripes on right one. The pants are green as well
Image Source : ICC X
Samoa, the new entrants, have gone with a navy blue kit with red stripes near the abdomen, chest and the corners of the short
Image Source : ICC X
England too continue with red shirts and navy pants kit, having done away with the extravagant design. There's a bit of a design on the shoulders, at the end of the sleeves and on the sides in navy blue but that's about it
Image Source : ICC X
Nigeria too have borrowed colours from their neighbours - South Africa. It's a predominantly green jersey with a bit of yellow on the side linings and towards the end of the shirt below abdomen
Image Source : ICC X
Called the matrix jersey, Pakistan too enhanced their style quotient with the new kit. It's a mix of light and dark green with both colours in triangles alternatively, vertically designed on the kit. A confused design but nevertheless a fresher look with newer mix of shades
Image Source : ICC Instagram
Ireland too have added a bit of jazz to their T20 kit. There is a mixture of three shades of green, there is a traditional one, mixed with pine and a bit of jungle green in front. The end of the sleeves, the collar line and the pants are darker, navy blue in shade
Image Source : ICC X
India continue with the blue-orange design in which the men won the T20 World Cup. The shirt has orange on the sleeves and a bit on pants. An orange lining runs throughout the shirt on the stitching on the sides and below. The blue colour is reminiscent of the World Cup 2023 kit
Image Source : ICC X
Nepal have used both of their flag colours - red and blue efficiently in their jersey. It's predominantly blue, with the flag of the county on the shoulders in red, a bit of red is there at the end of the shirt too, which sort of becomes purple mixed with blue, red on collars and the end of the sleeves too and a sprinkle of yellow on the sides
Image Source : CAN X
Sri Lanka have toned down on the design as well as the shade of blue on the shirt. It is very sky-bluish but the pants are navy blue and the overall contrast look is definitely fresh
Image Source : therealPCB X
West Indies continue with their yellow and maroon T20 kit. The maroon is on the sleeves, sides and pant and a lot of palm trees below the chest area. The yellow is in the centre and at the end of the sleeves
Image Source : Windies Cricket X
Malaysia women continued with their yellow shirt and black trousers design with the sleeves also in black
Image Source : Getty
The USA team have got a bit different to the senior men last as they wore a predominantly navy blue shade kit but this one is ready with blue blending a bit on the end of the shirts. The pants are blue with red sides
Image Source : ICC X
Next : Virat Kohli's first-class record ahead of potential Ranji Trophy return