U19 batchmates of Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas in his debut Test series for Australia became a household name in India, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, more for his theatrics than performance. Konstas was like a kid in a candy store soaking in the atmosphere of the Boxing Day and New Year's Test while have a duel with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Did you know he was part of the U19 World Cup last year? Take a look at his batchmates-
Musheer Khan was one of the stars of the tournament for India and ended up raking in runs for fun in domestic red-ball cricket for Mumbai and India A and in Duleep Trophy while getting his first IPL gig with the Punjab Kings
Kwena Maphaka, the leading wicket-taker of the Under-19 World Cup 2024, has gone on to debut for South Africa in all three formats and has signed up as a rookie for the the Paarl Royals in SA20 after getting IPL deals with Mumbai Indians and now the Royals' main team, Rajasthan
Lhuan-dre Pretorius was the leading run-getter for South Africa in the U19 World Cup 2024 and has gotten a SA20 deal with the Royals
Jewel Andrew made his ODI debut for the West Indies this year after a superb show for the Falcons in the CPL and the Caribbean domestic cricket
Indian captain Uday Saharan was the highest run-getter of the tournament averaging 56.7 with 397 runs to his name, including a century and three fifties
Hugh Weibgen was the captain of the championship-winning Australian team and is slowly rising the ranks with a good show for Sydney Thunder, the same team for which his U19 teammate Konstas plays
Another young Proteas star emerged from that same 2024 batch, Steve Stolk was the second highest run-getter for his side and is with the Pretoria Capitals for SA20 2025
Allah Ghazanfar, another one of the several spin prodigies from Afghanistan, has taken to international cricket like fish to water. He has taken heaps of wickets in T20Is and ODIs for Afghanistan and is slowly becoming a T20 favourite on the franchise circuit with IPL gigs with KKR and now Mumbai Indians
Arafat Minhas, the Pakistani all-rounder, was recently called up to the senior ODI squad. Minhas scored over 100 runs and took eight wickets in the U19 World Cup last year
The Maharashtra all-rounder, Arshin Kulkarni, had already started making waves before the tournament last year and got a maiden IPL deal with the Lucknow Super Giants
