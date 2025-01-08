U19 batchmates of Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas in his debut Test series for Australia became a household name in India, especially during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, more for his theatrics than performance. Konstas was like a kid in a candy store soaking in the atmosphere of the Boxing Day and New Year's Test while have a duel with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. Did you know he was part of the U19 World Cup last year? Take a look at his batchmates-

Image Source : Getty