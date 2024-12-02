U19 Asia Cup players to be picked in IPL 2025 mega auction

U19 Asia Cup is currently in progress in Sharjah. Here's the list of U19 players who got picked in IPL 2025 mega auction.
1. Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan U19)
Mumbai Indians secured Allah Ghazanfar's services for a whopping amount of Rs 4.8 crore.
2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India U19)
The 13-year-old player from Bihar was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore.
3. Andre Siddarth C (India U19)
Chennai Super Kings picked the 18-year-old from Tamil Nadu for his base price of Rs 30 lakh
