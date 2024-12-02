 U19 Asia Cup players to be picked in IPL 2025 mega auction

Image Source : X/Asian Cricket Council

U19 Asia Cup is currently in progress in Sharjah. Here's the list of U19 players who got picked in IPL 2025 mega auction.

Image Source : AP

1. Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan U19)

Image Source : witter

Mumbai Indians secured Allah Ghazanfar's services for a whopping amount of Rs 4.8 crore.

Image Source : Twitter

2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi (India U19)

Image Source : AP

The 13-year-old player from Bihar was picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore.

Image Source : AP

3. Andre Siddarth C (India U19)

Image Source : X/Whistle Podu Army

Chennai Super Kings picked the 18-year-old from Tamil Nadu for his base price of Rs 30 lakh

Image Source : TNPL

