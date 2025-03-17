U19 batchmates of Rishabh Pant playing in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant will be turning up for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after being picked by the franchise as the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Pant, who played in the 2016 U19 World Cup, will be playing in the IPL alongside some of his batchmates. Take a look-
Rashid Khan, who was in Afghanistan's squad in 2016, will be playing for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025
Rachin Ravindra played for New Zealand in the U19 World Cup 2016 and was RTM-d by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2025
Glenn Phillips was also in New Zealand's squad for the U19 World Cup 2016 and will be plying his trade for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025
Sam Curran, part of England's squad for the U19 World Cup 2016, was bought back by the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2025 auction
Wanindu Hasaranga, who played for Sri Lanka, will be turning up for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
Kamindu Mendis, also part of Sri Lanka's squad, will be turning up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025
Shimron Hetmyer, who led the West Indies to the title in U19 World Cup in 2016, was retained by the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan (SRH), Mahipal Lomror (GT), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK), Washington Sundar (GT) and Avesh Khan (LSG) were also part of India's squad in the 2016 event and will be part of IPL 2025
Wiaan Mulder, part of the South African side, was picked as a replacement player by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025
Karim Janat, who was Rashid's teammate for Afghanistan in 2016, will be joining him at the Gujarat Titans as the pace-bowling all-rounder in IPL 2025
