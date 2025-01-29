 Travis Head vs Tilak Varma - stats comparison after 23 T20Is

Travis Head made his T20I debut in 2016 against India.

Tilak Varma made his T20I debut against West Indies in 2023.

In his first 23 T20Is, Head scored 554 runs at a strike rate of 146.17.

Tilak Varma amassed 725 runs in 23 T20I matches he played so far. The youngster has a strike rate of 155.24.

Head averaged 29.15 in his first 23 T20Is.

Tilak averages 55.76 after 23 T20Is.

Travis Head had one dismissal to his name in 23 T20Is. Till date, he has only one wicket to his name in the format.

Tilak Varma has two wickets to his name in T20Is.

