Travis Head vs India in international cricket - 3 hundreds, 6 fifties, 29 sixes

Travis Head has scored 955 runs in just 12 Test matches against India
Travis Head has a batting average of 47.57 and a strike rate of 63.24 against India in Test cricket
In Tests, Travis has scored 2 centuries and 4 fifties in 21 innings against India
In ODIs, Travis Head has scored 345 runs in 9 innings against India
Travis Head has a batting average of 43.12 and a strike rate of 101.76 against India in ODIs
In T20I cricket, Travis Head has smashed 255 runs in just 8 innings against India, at a strike rate of 150.88
Travis Head's best ODI knock against India came in the 2023 World Cup final where he smashed 137 runs to guide Australia to glory
Overall, Travis Head has dominated India with 1555 runs in just 29 international innings with a total of 29 sixes and 181 fours
