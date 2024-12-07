Travis Head record against India - When Rohit Sharma is captain vs others

Travis Head smashed his eighth Test century and second against India as the left-hander continued his smashing form against his favourite opponent led by Rohit Sharma. Head ended up scoring 140 off just 141 as he helped Australia earn a 157-run lead in the first innings in Adelaide
It's not often that a player's performance is dictated by the presence or absence of a certain captain in the opposition camp but such has been the stats that they can't be ignored. Remember WTC Final, World Cup 2023 final and now this?
In 13 innings across formats against India when Rohit Sharma is the captain in nine matches, Travis Head has scored 853 runs at an average of 77.54 including three centuries and as many fifties
In the WTC 2023 final, the World Cup 2023 final and now the Adelaide Test, it almost seems like Head knows that if he hits a couple of boundaries early on in the innings, Rohit would spread the field and he can have his way. This has happened too far often to ignore as statistics and records state as it is...
Travis Head's scores against India when Rohit Sharma is the captain in international cricket - 12, 43, 9, 49*, 32, 90, 51*, 33, 163, 18, 137, 76, 140
Contrastingly, when Rohit is not in charge of the side, India have been able to get better of Head cheaply more often than not
In 25 innings of 20 matches against India when the captain is other than Rohit Sharma, Head averages 29.25 in 25 innings, scoring 702 runs, including just three fifty-plus scores
Travis Head's scores vs India when Rohit Sharma is not the captain - 2, 26, 5, 39, 4, 29, 42, 9, 48*, 72, 14, 58, 19, 20, 34, 20, 7, 38, 17, 5, 35, 31, 28, 11, 89
It may not be a coincidence anymore as even if Head got set in the first Test, Bumrah didn't let him dictate the proceedings. How long can it go for? Or will Rohit and Co bounce back in Brisbane with a plan? They have to, otherwise, it could be a very very long summer for the Indian team...
