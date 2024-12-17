Top teams that have not qualified for Champions Trophy 2025

The upcoming Champions Trophy is set to feature 8 teams in the world battling it out for the coveted trophy
1 - Sri Lanka will be missing the Champions Trophy 2025 as they failed to finish in the top 8 in the ODI World Cup 2023. They were 9th
2 - Netherlands will also not appear in the tournament as they were 10th in the ODI WC
3 - Zimbabwe had not qualified for the ODI WC 2023 and will not play in the Champions Trophy 2025
4 - Another ICC full member Ireland will not be featuring in the tournament as they were not in ODI WC 2023
5 - Scotland will also miss the Champions Trophy 2025
6 - West Indies failed to qualify for the ODI WC 2023 and will not play the Champions Trophy
