Top players who went unsold at IPL 2025 mega auction

Image Source : IPL

1 - Mayank Agarwal: Former SRH, PBKS, RPS, DC and RCB batter Mayank went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction

Image Source : IPL

2 - Piyush Chawla: Indian veteran Chawla, who played for KKR, CSK and MI, also had no buyers at the mega auction

Image Source : IPL

3 - Steve Smith: Smith, who has played for RCB, RR and DC among others, had no buyers too

Image Source : IPL

4 - Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladesh star Rahman, who was vital with CSK, also went unsold at the mega auction

Image Source : IPL

5 - James Anderson: Anderson went unsold at the mega auction too

Image Source : IPL

6 - Shardul Thakur: Former CSK and DC bowler Shardul went unsold at the 2025 auction too

Image Source : IPL

7 - David Warner: IPL 2016 winning captain Warner also had no buyers at the mega auction

Image Source : IPL

8 - Prithvi Shaw: Former DC batter Shaw also went unsold

Image Source : IPL

9 - Kane Williamson: Former SRH captain and GT player Williamson also had no buyers

Image Source : IPL

