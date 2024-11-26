Top players who went unsold at IPL 2025 mega auction

1 - Mayank Agarwal: Former SRH, PBKS, RPS, DC and RCB batter Mayank went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction
2 - Piyush Chawla: Indian veteran Chawla, who played for KKR, CSK and MI, also had no buyers at the mega auction
3 - Steve Smith: Smith, who has played for RCB, RR and DC among others, had no buyers too
4 - Mustafizur Rahman: Bangladesh star Rahman, who was vital with CSK, also went unsold at the mega auction
5 - James Anderson: Anderson went unsold at the mega auction too
6 - Shardul Thakur: Former CSK and DC bowler Shardul went unsold at the 2025 auction too
7 - David Warner: IPL 2016 winning captain Warner also had no buyers at the mega auction
8 - Prithvi Shaw: Former DC batter Shaw also went unsold
9 - Kane Williamson: Former SRH captain and GT player Williamson also had no buyers
