 Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 4th with 777 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

2. Rishabh Pant is ranked 6th with 750 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

3. Shubman Gill is ranked 16th with 680 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

4. Virat Kohli is ranked 22nd with 655 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

5. Rohit Sharma is ranked 26th with 629 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

6. Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 47h with 539 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

7. Shreyas Iyer is ranked 61st with 489 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

8. KL Rahul is ranked 62nd with 488 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

Image Source : Getty

Next : How many wins does each team need to qualify for WTC Final before IND vs AUS series?

Click to read more..