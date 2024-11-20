Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 4th with 777 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
2. Rishabh Pant is ranked 6th with 750 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
3. Shubman Gill is ranked 16th with 680 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
4. Virat Kohli is ranked 22nd with 655 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
5. Rohit Sharma is ranked 26th with 629 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
6. Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 47h with 539 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
7. Shreyas Iyer is ranked 61st with 489 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
8. KL Rahul is ranked 62nd with 488 ratings in the ICC men's Test batting rankings ahead of BGT 2024-25
