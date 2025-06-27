 Top 9 highest wicket-taking captains in Test cricket

9 - Shaun Pollock: 103 wickets in 26 Test matches

8 - Bishan Singh Bedi: 106 wickets in 22 Test matches

7 - Wasim Akram: 107 wickets in 25 Test matches

6 - Kapil Dev: 111 wickets in 34 Test matches

5 - Daniel Vettori: 116 wickets in 32 Test matches

4 - Garry Sobers: 117 wickets in 39 Test matches

3 - Richie Benaud: 138 wickets in 28 Test matches

2 - Pat Cummins: 139 wickets in 35 Test matches

1 - Imran Khan: 187 wickets in 48 Test matches

