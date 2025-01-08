Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings, KL Rahul slips 11 places

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal is ranked 4th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 847 ratings
2. Rishabh Pant is ranked 9th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 739 ratings
3. Shubman Gill is ranked 23rd in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 631 ratings
4. Virat Kohli is ranked 27th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 614 ratings
5. Rohit Sharma is ranked 42nd in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 554 ratings
6. Ravindra Jadeja is ranked 51st in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 538 ratings
7. KL Rahul is ranked 52nd in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 533 ratings
8. Shreyas Iyer is ranked 68th in the latest ICC Test batting rankings with 465 ratings
