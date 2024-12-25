Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings, KL Rahul gains 10 places

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped one place down to the 5th position with 805 ratings
2. Rishabh Pant slipped two places down to the 11th position with 708 ratings
3. Shubman Gill slipped 4 places down to the 20th position with 652 ratings
4. Virat Kohli slipped one place down to the 21st position with 646 ratings
5. Rohit Sharma slipped 5 places down to the 35th position with 585 ratings
6. KL Rahul gained 10 places up to the 40th position with 571 ratings
7. Ravindra Jadeja gained 9 places up to the 42nd position with 562 ratings
8. Shreyas Iyer remained in the 65th position with 475 ratings
