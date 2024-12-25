 Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings, KL Rahul gains 10 places

Top 8 Indians in ICC Test batting rankings, KL Rahul gains 10 places

Image Source : Getty

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal slipped one place down to the 5th position with 805 ratings

Image Source : Getty

2. Rishabh Pant slipped two places down to the 11th position with 708 ratings

Image Source : Getty

3. Shubman Gill slipped 4 places down to the 20th position with 652 ratings

Image Source : Getty

4. Virat Kohli slipped one place down to the 21st position with 646 ratings

Image Source : Getty

5. Rohit Sharma slipped 5 places down to the 35th position with 585 ratings

Image Source : Getty

6. KL Rahul gained 10 places up to the 40th position with 571 ratings

Image Source : Getty

7. Ravindra Jadeja gained 9 places up to the 42nd position with 562 ratings

Image Source : Getty

8. Shreyas Iyer remained in the 65th position with 475 ratings

Image Source : Getty

Next : What does WTC final qualification scenario look like for India and Australia ahead of MCG and SCG Tests?

Click to read more..