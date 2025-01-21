Top 8 Indian batters' rankings in T20I ahead of England series

Tilak Varma stands third on the list of ICC Men's T20i Batting rankings with a rating of 806.
With 788 ratings to his name, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stands fourth on the list.
Even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't featured in T20Is in nearly six months, he stands eighth on the list with a rating of 706.
With a rating of 620, Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth on the list. He is currently not a part of the T20I set-up.
Sanju Samson is fifth on the list, 17th overall with a rating of 598.
Shubman Gill is sixth on the list and 32nd overall with 572 rating.
With 490 rating, Rinku Singh sits seventh on the table.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya is eighth on the table with 485 rating.
