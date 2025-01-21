 Top 8 Indian batters' rankings in T20I ahead of England series

Top 8 Indian batters' rankings in T20I ahead of England series

Image Source : Getty

Tilak Varma stands third on the list of ICC Men's T20i Batting rankings with a rating of 806.

Image Source : Getty

With 788 ratings to his name, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav stands fourth on the list.

Image Source : Getty

Even though Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't featured in T20Is in nearly six months, he stands eighth on the list with a rating of 706.

Image Source : Getty

With a rating of 620, Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth on the list. He is currently not a part of the T20I set-up.

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson is fifth on the list, 17th overall with a rating of 598.

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill is sixth on the list and 32nd overall with 572 rating.

Image Source : Getty

With 490 rating, Rinku Singh sits seventh on the table.

Image Source : Getty

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is eighth on the table with 485 rating.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Indian bowlers with best average in Champions Trophy

Click to read more..