Top 10 players with less ODI centuries in their whole career than Virat Kohli in run-chases

Virat Kohli extended his ODI greatness with his 51st century in the format while putting his hand up in the big game against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. This was Kohli's 28th century while chasing as the chase maestro landed on the shores of the UAE. Here's a look at top ODI stars with less career centuries than Kohli just in chases

Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 27 centuries in 181 matches

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 25 centuries in 228 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 25 centuries in 301 matches

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 25 centuries in 404 matches

David Warner (Australia) - 22 centuries in 161 matches

Sourav Ganguly (India) - 22 centuries in 311 matches

Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 22 centuries in 330 matches

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 21 centuries in 155 matches

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 21 centuries in 236 matches

Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) - 21 centuries in 248 matches

