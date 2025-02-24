Top 10 players with less ODI centuries in their whole career than Virat Kohli in run-chases
Virat Kohli extended his ODI greatness with his 51st century in the format while putting his hand up in the big game against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy. This was Kohli's 28th century while chasing as the chase maestro landed on the shores of the UAE. Here's a look at top ODI stars with less career centuries than Kohli just in chases
Hashim Amla (South Africa) - 27 centuries in 181 matches
AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 25 centuries in 228 matches
Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 25 centuries in 301 matches
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 25 centuries in 404 matches
David Warner (Australia) - 22 centuries in 161 matches
Sourav Ganguly (India) - 22 centuries in 311 matches
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 22 centuries in 330 matches
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 21 centuries in 155 matches
Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 21 centuries in 236 matches
Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa) - 21 centuries in 248 matches
