 Top 10 ICC Men's ODI batter rankings

Shreyas Iyer is ranked 10th with a rating of 669.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is ranked joint 8th with a rating of 672.

Shai Hope is ranked joint 8th with a rating of 672 as well.

Daryl Mitchell is ranked 7th with a rating of 721.

Virat Kohli is ranked sixth with a rating of 728.

Heinrich Klaasen is ranked 5th with a rating of 736.

Harry Tector is ranked 4th with a rating of 737.

Rohit Sharma is ranked 3rd with a rating of 773.

Shubman GIll is ranked 2nd with a rating of 781.

Babar Azam is ranked 1st with a rating of 786.

