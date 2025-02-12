Top 10 ICC Men's ODI batter rankings

Shreyas Iyer is ranked 10th with a rating of 669.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is ranked joint 8th with a rating of 672.
Shai Hope is ranked joint 8th with a rating of 672 as well.
Daryl Mitchell is ranked 7th with a rating of 721.
Virat Kohli is ranked sixth with a rating of 728.
Heinrich Klaasen is ranked 5th with a rating of 736.
Harry Tector is ranked 4th with a rating of 737.
Rohit Sharma is ranked 3rd with a rating of 773.
Shubman GIll is ranked 2nd with a rating of 781.
Babar Azam is ranked 1st with a rating of 786.
