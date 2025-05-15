Top 10 contenders to win Player of the Tournament for IPL 2025; Kohli, Hazlewood not on the list

1. Sunil Narine (KKR) - 237.5 points (10 wickets, 22 fours, 16 sixes)
2. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 228.5 points (51 fours, 26 sixes, 4 catches)
3. Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 224 points (34 fours, 34 sixes, 4 catches)
4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 222.5 points (46 fours, 25 sixes, 8 catches)
5. Jos Buttler (GT) - 221 points (49 fours, 22 sixes, 6 catches)
6. B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 213.5 points (56 fours, 16 sixes, 7 catches)
7. Riyan Parag (RR) - 206.5 points (27 fours, 26 sixes, 7 catches)
8. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 202.5 points (8 wickets, 24 fours, 9 sixes)
9. Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - 201.5 points (45 fours, 24 sixes, 1 catch)
10. Shubman Gill (GT) - 201 points - (51 fours, 16 sixes)
