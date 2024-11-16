 Teams with most T20I defeats in 2024; Pakistan go top in unwanted record

10. India have lost just 2 of their 26 T20I games in 2024

9. Australia have lost 4 of their 20 T20I games in 2024

8. England have lost 4 of their 15 T20I games in 2024

7. Afghanistan have lost 8 of their 18 T20I games in 2024

6. West Indies have lost 9 of their 22 T20I games in 2024

5. New Zealand have lost 9 of their 19 T20I games in 2024

4. Sri Lanka have lost 9 of their 20 T20I games in 2024

3. South Africa have lost 11 of their 21 T20I games in 2024

2. Bangladesh have lost 12 of their 21 T20I games in 2024

1. Pakistan have lost 12 of their 23 T20I games in 2024

