Teams to qualify for semi-finals most times in Champions Trophy; India, South Africa create history

South Africa on Saturday became the fourth and final team to make it through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. This is the sixth instance of the Proteas making it to the semis of the Champions Trophy, equalling India's record in history. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : AP
India - 6 (1998, 2000, 2002, 2013, 2017, 2025)
Image Source : Getty
Australia - 5 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2025)
Image Source : Getty
England - 4 (2004, 2009, 2013, 2017)
Image Source : Getty
Pakistan - 4 (2000, 2004, 2009, 2017)
Image Source : Getty
New Zealand - 4 (2000, 2006, 2009, 2025)
Image Source : Reuters
West Indies - 3 (1998, 2004, 2006)
Image Source : Getty
Sri Lanka - 3 (1998, 2002, 2013)
Image Source : Getty
