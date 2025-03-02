 Teams to qualify for semi-finals most times in Champions Trophy; India, South Africa create history

South Africa on Saturday became the fourth and final team to make it through to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. This is the sixth instance of the Proteas making it to the semis of the Champions Trophy, equalling India's record in history. Take a look at the full list-

India - 6 (1998, 2000, 2002, 2013, 2017, 2025)

Australia - 5 (2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2025)

England - 4 (2004, 2009, 2013, 2017)

Pakistan - 4 (2000, 2004, 2009, 2017)

New Zealand - 4 (2000, 2006, 2009, 2025)

West Indies - 3 (1998, 2004, 2006)

Sri Lanka - 3 (1998, 2002, 2013)

Bangladesh - 1 (2017)

