Teams to lose most ICC Finals; Australia on level with Sri Lanka, India still on top

South Africa won their maiden world title as they beat Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's and ended a 27-year drought for an ICC title for the country. After a game that ebbed and flowed, South Africa took control from the third session on Day 3 and flew with it
This was Australia's fourth loss in an ICC final and the first in the Test championship after having won the mace previously in 2023. A couple of losses in the final came for Australia in the ODI World Cup in 1975 to West Indies and then against Sri Lanka in 1996 while going down in the summit clash of the 2010 T20 World Cup against the arch-rivals England. Australia are now on level with Sri Lanka
India - 7 (Champions Trophy 2000, 2017; ODI World Cup 2003, 2023; T20 World Cup 2014; WTC 2021, 2023)
England - 6 (ODI World Cup 1979, 1987, 1992; Champions Trophy 2004, 2013; T20 World Cup 2016)
New Zealand - 5 (Champions Trophy 2009, 2025; ODI World Cup 2015, 2019; T20 World Cup 2021)
Sri Lanka - 4 (ODI World Cup 2007, 2011; T20 World Cup 2009, 2012)
West Indies - 3 (ODI World Cup 1983; Champions Trophy 1998, 2006)
Pakistan - 3 (ODI World Cup 1999; T20 World Cup 2007, 2022)
South Africa - 1 (T20 World Cup 2024 Final)
