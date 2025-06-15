Teams to lose most ICC Finals; Australia on level with Sri Lanka, India still on top

This was Australia's fourth loss in an ICC final and the first in the Test championship after having won the mace previously in 2023. A couple of losses in the final came for Australia in the ODI World Cup in 1975 to West Indies and then against Sri Lanka in 1996 while going down in the summit clash of the 2010 T20 World Cup against the arch-rivals England. Australia are now on level with Sri Lanka

Image Source : Getty