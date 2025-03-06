Teams to lose Champions Trophy semifinals most times, South Africa extend unwanted record
South Africa's streak of losing semifinals in the Champions Trophy continued in 2025 as New Zealand won the Lahore encounter by 50 runs. Apart from the inaugural edition where they won the title, South Africa now have lost five times in the CT semifinals, the most by any team. Take a look at the full list-
Australia - 3 in 5 matches (2002 vs SL, 2004 vs ENG, 2025 vs IND)
Pakistan - 3 in 4 matches (2000 vs NZ, 2004 vs WI, 2009 vs NZ)
Sri Lanka - 2 in 3 matches (1998 vs SA, 2013 vs IND)
England - 2 in 4 matches (2009 vs AUS, 2017 vs PAK)
India - 1 in 6 matches (1998 vs WI)
Bangladesh (2017 against India) and New Zealand (2006 against Australia) also lost a semi-final once in the Champions Trophy
West Indies are the only team to win the Champions Trophy semifinal in all three appearance in 1998 (against India), 2004 (against Pakistan) and 2006 (against South Africa)
