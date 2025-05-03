 Teams to finish last in every IPL season in the previous 10 years

Teams to finish last in every IPL season in the previous 10 years

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2015: Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) finished 8th in the eight-team table in IPL 2015

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2016: KXIP were 8th again in the eight-team tournament in 2016

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) ended 8th in IPL 2017

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2018: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) were 8th in the eight-team IPL 2018

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2019: RCB finished 8th in IPL 2019 in the eight-team event

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2020: Rajasthan Royals were last (8th) in IPL 2020

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad finished dead bottom on 8th in IPL 2021

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2022: Mumbai Indians were last at 10th in the ten-team IPL 2022

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2023: SRH finished 10th in IPL 2023

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

2024: MI finished 10th in IPL 2024

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : MS Dhoni, Ashwin out; players CSK might release after IPL 2025

Click to read more..