2015: Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) finished 8th in the eight-team table in IPL 2015
2016: KXIP were 8th again in the eight-team tournament in 2016
2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) ended 8th in IPL 2017
2018: Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) were 8th in the eight-team IPL 2018
2019: RCB finished 8th in IPL 2019 in the eight-team event
2020: Rajasthan Royals were last (8th) in IPL 2020
2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad finished dead bottom on 8th in IPL 2021
2022: Mumbai Indians were last at 10th in the ten-team IPL 2022
2023: SRH finished 10th in IPL 2023
2024: MI finished 10th in IPL 2024
