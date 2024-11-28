Teams that are in the WTC final race with India

1. Australia
Australia need to win five of their last six remaining matches to qualify for the WTC final without depending on other results
2. South Africa
South Africa need to win all four of their remaining matches to smoothly qualify for the WTC final
3. Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka also have four matches left in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle. If they win all four of them then they can easily qualify for the WTC final without depending on others
4. New Zealand
New Zealand have three more games left in the ongoing WTC cycle and a 3-0 result against England will keep them in the hunt but won't guarantee qualification
5. India
The equation for India is as simple as it can get. They need to win three more Tests vs Australia and draw the other to qualify for the WTC final
