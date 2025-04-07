Teams against whom Virat Kohli has scored the most runs by a batsman in IPL

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the IPL and also has the most runs for any batter against one team in a few fixtures. Kohli was the Orange Cap winner last season and has started the new edition with a fifty and a 30-plus score and would want to build on it in the upcoming games
Virat Kohli scored a run-a-ball 31 but he did the job for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and took his tally to 1,084 runs against the Chennai Super Kings, which is the third-highest for any batter against any particular opposition in the IPL. However, not just CSK, Kohli holds ladder-leading record against three oppositions
Against the Delhi Capitals another franchise against whom Virat Kohli has 1000-plus runs, the RCB batter has the most runs against the team based in his hometown. Kohli has 1,057 runs (23 more than Rohit Sharma) against Delhi in 28 innings in the IPL
The next team on the list is Rajasthan Royals. Since the team missed a couple of IPL seasons, but still Kohli has scored 764 against the Men in Pink in 30 innings including a century and four half-centuries
Although Kohli scores just seven runs against the Gujarat Titans, he managed to go past Ruturaj Gaikwad (350) to have the most runs by a batter against the 2022 champions. Yes, it's been just the fourth season for the franchise in the IPL but Kohli has done well, having scored a century too
Like Kohli, David Warner is also the highest run-getter against multiple teams in the IPL - PBKS (1134 runs in 26 innings), KKR (1093 runs in 28 innings) and RCB (862 runs in 23 innings)
KL Rahul (Mumbai Indians), Faf du Plessis (Lucknow Super Giants) and Sanju Samson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are leading run-getters against one team each in the IPL
