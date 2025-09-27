Suryakumar Yadav's performance in T20Is in last 10 innings

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrible form in the ongoing Asia Cup and before the final, out of all concerns for the Men in Blue, the 35-year-old's poor touch is the biggest, as he recorded another low score on Friday against Sri Lanka
Yadav's unbeaten 47 against Pakistan in the group stage clash a couple of weeks ago was the highest in the last 13 innings he has played in T20 cricket. In the last 10 innings, Surya's aggregate is just 99 runs
In this Asia Cup alone, apart from the unbeaten knocks in the first two games, Surya's scores in the previous three read 0, 5 and 12
Surya averages 12.38 in his last 10 innings, with his last fifty-plus score in T20Is being almost a year ago against Bangladesh in Hyderabad (75)
The Indian captain has looked scratchy and has been unable to get the starts he would have wanted in the three Super Fours games, with him mistiming shots rather frequently than he would have wanted
Even in the England series preceding the IPL, Surya had three single-digit scores, including a couple of ducks
It is a mystery how out of sorts Surya has looked on the either side of the IPL, despite having an all-timer of a season with the Mumbai Indians, winning the Player of the Tournament award. The scores on either side are - 0, 12, 14, 0, 2, 7*, 47*, 0, 5 and 12
Since taking over India's captaincy full-time, Surya hasn't had the best of runs with the bat and with a T20 World Cup coming, it shouldn't come to that the Men in Blue are searching for a captain. And the Asia Cup final, against Pakistan in front of a packed Dubai stadium, in terms of opportunity, it might not get better than this for Surya to prove all his naysayers wrong
