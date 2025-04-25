 Sunil Narine vs Yuzvendra Chahal - Stats comparison after 168 IPL matches

Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine took 170 wickets in 168 IPL matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 214 IPL wickets in 168 matches so far.

In his first 168 IPL matches, Narine bowled a total of three maiden overs.

On the other hand, Chahal has bowled four maiden overs in 168 IPL matches.

Sunil Narine had maintained an economy of 6.73 in 168 IPL matches

Yuzvendra Chahal has maintained an economy 7.90 in 168 IPL matches.

As for their average, Sunil Narine had an average of 25.69 runs after 168 IPL matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal has an average of 22.63 runs in 168 IPL matches.

Sunil Narine had taken one 5-wicket haul and seven 4-wicket hauls in 168 IPL matches.

Similarly, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken one 5-wicket haul and seven 4-wicket hauls in 168 IPL matches as well.

