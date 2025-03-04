Steve Smith's scores in World Cup and Champions Trophy knockouts

Steve Smith smacked 65 runs against Pakistan in the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final.
Steve Smith made 105 runs against India in the 2015 ODI World Cup semi-final in Sydney.
The 35-year-old made an unbeaten 56 against New Zealand in the 2015 ODI World Cup final in Melbourne.
Smith made 85 against England in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final in Edgbaston.
Smith made 30 against South Africa in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final at Eden Gardens.
The Australia international scored 4 against India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
Smith made 73 against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final in Dubai.
Next : Prize money won by teams eliminated from Champions Trophy 2025 before semi-finals feat. Pakistan, England
Click to read more..