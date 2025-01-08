 Fleming to Graeme Smith, Virat Kohli: Most losses as captain in Champions Trophy (minimum 4 matches)

Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 5 losses in 9 matches (2004-2009)

Stephen Fleming (New Zealand) - 5 losses in 13 matches (1998-2006)

Steve Tikolo (Kenya) - 4 losses in 4 matches (2002-04)

Younis Khan (Pakistan) - 4 losses in 6 matches (2006-2009)

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 4 losses in 7 matches (2013-2017)

Brian Lara (West Indies) - 4 losses in 15 matches (1998-2006)

Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) - 3 losses in 6 matches (2013-2017)

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 3 losses in 16 matches (2002-2009)

Sourav Ganguly (in 11 matches), Mahela Jayawardene (in 6 matches), Virat Kohli (in 5 matches) and Alastair Cook (in 5 matches) all lost two matches as captain in the Champions Trophy

MS Dhoni (in 8 matches), Sanath Jayasuriya (in 7 matches) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (in 5 matches) all lost just one match in the Champions Trophy, out of which two are championship-winning captains

