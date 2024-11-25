Stars who went unsold on day 1 of IPL Auction 2025

1. Piyush Chawla (Base Price 50 Lakhs)
There was no interest shown in Piyush Chawla by any of the franchises.
2. David Warner: Base Price Rs 2 crore
David Warner had played for Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL edition
3. Jonny Bairstow: Base Price Rs 2 crore
Jonny Bairstow played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous IPL edition
4. Yash Dhull could not find a buyer at Rs 30 Lakhs
5. Devdutt Padikkal: Base Price of Rs 2 crore
Devdutt Padikkal played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024
Next : Players whom teams overpaid for at IPL 2025 auction
Click to read more..