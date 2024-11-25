 Stars who went unsold on day 1 of IPL Auction 2025

1. Piyush Chawla (Base Price 50 Lakhs)

There was no interest shown in Piyush Chawla by any of the franchises.

2. David Warner: Base Price Rs 2 crore

David Warner had played for Delhi Capitals in the previous IPL edition

3. Jonny Bairstow: Base Price Rs 2 crore

Jonny Bairstow played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the previous IPL edition

4. Yash Dhull could not find a buyer at Rs 30 Lakhs

5. Devdutt Padikkal: Base Price of Rs 2 crore

Devdutt Padikkal played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024

