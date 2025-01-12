Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj: Stats comparison after 95 ODIs

Smriti Mandhana has featured in 95 ODIs, Mithali played 232 ODIs in her career
Mandhana has 4001 runs in 95 ODIs at an average of 44.95
Mithali had made 2838 runs in her first 95 ODIs at 45.04
Mandhana has nine centuries and 29 half-tons to her name
Mithali had hit two centuries and 21 half-tons in her first 95 games
Mandhana has a highest score of 136
Mithali had hit 114* as her highest score in her first 95 matches
Mandhana has suffered three ducks so far
Mithali had two ducks to her name in 95 games
Next : CSK-RCB ignored, KKR-MI-SRH stars dominate India's squad for England T20Is
Click to read more..