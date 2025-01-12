 Smriti Mandhana vs Mithali Raj: Stats comparison after 95 ODIs

Smriti Mandhana has featured in 95 ODIs, Mithali played 232 ODIs in her career

Mandhana has 4001 runs in 95 ODIs at an average of 44.95

Mithali had made 2838 runs in her first 95 ODIs at 45.04

Mandhana has nine centuries and 29 half-tons to her name

Mithali had hit two centuries and 21 half-tons in her first 95 games

Mandhana has a highest score of 136

Mithali had hit 114* as her highest score in her first 95 matches

Mandhana has suffered three ducks so far

Mithali had two ducks to her name in 95 games

