Slowest fifty in Champions Trophy history; Babar Azam not in top 10, one Indian on the list

50 off 109 balls - Marvan Atapattu (SL vs AUS) - Colombo RPS, 2002
50 off 99 balls - Mathew Sinclair (NZ vs BAN) - Colombo SSC, 2002
50 off 98 balls - Russel Arnold (SL vs IND) - Colombo RPS, 2002
50 off 97 balls - Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI vs BAN) - Jaipur, 2006
50 off 95 balls - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN vs SL) - Mohali, 2006
50 off 94 balls - Justin Kemp (SA vs PAK) - Mohali, 2006
50 off 93 balls - Rahul Dravid (IND vs PAK) - Birmingham, 2004
50 off 87 balls - Cameron White (AUS vs NZ) - Centurion, 2009
50 off 89 balls - Wavell Hinds (WI vs BAN) - Southampton, 2004
50 off 91 balls - Nasir Jamshed (PAK vs WI) - The Oval, 2013
Babar Azam scored an 81-ball fifty against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Karachi. Babar wasn't in the top 10, however, it was the second slowest fifty by a Pakistani batter in the tournament history
