Slowest fifty for Virat Kohli in IPL history

Virat Kohli scored the joint-second slowest fifty of his IPL career off 45 balls against the Delhi Capitals, as he took his tally past 1,100 runs against the franchise based in his home city. Kohli got out for a 47-ball 51, however, his team got over the line as Krunal Pandya played probably the best knock of his IPL career. Take a look at Kohli's slowest fifties in IPL-
47 balls, vs RPS - Pune, 2016
45 balls, vs GT - Brabourne, 2022
43 balls, vs CSK - Chennai, 2012
43 balls, vs CSK - Chennai, 2013
43 balls, vs GL - Rajkot, 2017
43 balls, vs PBKS - Mullanpur, 2025
42 balls, vs KKR - Bengaluru, 2016
42 balls, vs RPS - Pune, 2017
42 balls, vs CSK - Dubai, 2020
42 balls, vs DC - Delhi, 2023
