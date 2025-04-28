 Slowest fifty for Virat Kohli in IPL history

Virat Kohli scored the joint-second slowest fifty of his IPL career off 45 balls against the Delhi Capitals, as he took his tally past 1,100 runs against the franchise based in his home city. Kohli got out for a 47-ball 51, however, his team got over the line as Krunal Pandya played probably the best knock of his IPL career. Take a look at Kohli's slowest fifties in IPL-

47 balls, vs RPS - Pune, 2016

45 balls, vs GT - Brabourne, 2022

43 balls, vs CSK - Chennai, 2012

43 balls, vs CSK - Chennai, 2013

43 balls, vs GL - Rajkot, 2017

43 balls, vs PBKS - Mullanpur, 2025

42 balls, vs KKR - Bengaluru, 2016

42 balls, vs RPS - Pune, 2017

42 balls, vs CSK - Dubai, 2020

42 balls, vs DC - Delhi, 2023

