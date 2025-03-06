Shubman Gill vs Rachin Ravindra - Stats comparison after 32 ODIs

One of the biggest up and coming stars of world cricket, Shubman Gill had scored 1,712 runs to his name after playing 32 ODI matches.
On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has scored 1,196 runs to his name after 32 ODI matches played.
In 32 ODIs, Gill had a total of 5 ODI centuries to his name.
In 32 ODIs, Rachin Ravindra has also hit 5 centuries to his name in the format.
Speaking of half centuries, Gill had scored a total of 8 half centuries in 32 ODI matches.
On the other hand, Rachin Ravindra has scored 4 50s to his name in 32 ODI matches.
As for Gill's average, the 25-year-old had maintained an average of 63.40 runs after 32 ODI matches.
Rachin Ravindra has maintained an average of 44.29 runs after 32 ODI matches.
After 32 ODIs, Shubman Gill had been dismissed on a duck once.
Rachin Ravindra has been dismissed on a duck twice after playing 32 ODI matches.
