 Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - Stats comparison after 32 Test matches

After having played 32 Test matches, Joe Root had scored 2733 runs to his name.

Shubman Gill has amassed 1893 runs to his name after 32 Test matches.

In his first 32 Test matches, Joe Root maintained an average of 54.66 runs.

Shubman Gill maintains an average of 35.05 runs after 32 Test matches.

Ater 32 Test matches, Joe Root had hit eight centuries to his name.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill has five centuries to his name after 32 Test matches.

Joe Root's highest Test score after 32 matches was 200*.

Shubman Gill's highest score in Test cricket is 128 runs after 32 games.

In his first 32 matches, Joe Root was dismissed on a duck twice.

Shubman Gill has been dismissed on a duck five times in 32 Test matches.

