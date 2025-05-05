 Shubman Gill vs Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: Stats comparison after 65 IPL matches

Image Source : Getty and AP

Shubman Gill scored 1624 runs at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 125.98 in 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Abhishek Sharma scored 1407 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 155.64 in 65 IPL matches

Image Source : AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far scored 2080 runs at an average of 34.09 and a strike rate of 151.49 in 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Gill hit 0 centuries and 12 fifties in his first 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Abhishek smacked 0 centuries and 7 fifties in 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Jaiswal has so far scored two centuries and 14 fifties after 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Gill smashed 158 fours and 41 sixes after 65 matches in IPL

Image Source : AP

Abhishek Sharma hit 134 fours and 73 sixes after 65 IPL matches

Image Source : AP

Jaiswal has smacked 244 fours and 89 sixes in 65 IPL matches so far

Image Source : AP

