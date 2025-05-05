Shubman Gill vs Abhishek Sharma vs Yashasvi Jaiswal: Stats comparison after 65 IPL matches

Shubman Gill scored 1624 runs at an average of 31.23 and a strike rate of 125.98 in 65 matches in IPL
Abhishek Sharma scored 1407 runs at an average of 25.12 and a strike rate of 155.64 in 65 IPL matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal has so far scored 2080 runs at an average of 34.09 and a strike rate of 151.49 in 65 matches in IPL
Gill hit 0 centuries and 12 fifties in his first 65 matches in IPL
Abhishek smacked 0 centuries and 7 fifties in 65 matches in IPL
Jaiswal has so far scored two centuries and 14 fifties after 65 matches in IPL
Gill smashed 158 fours and 41 sixes after 65 matches in IPL
Abhishek Sharma hit 134 fours and 73 sixes after 65 IPL matches
Jaiswal has smacked 244 fours and 89 sixes in 65 IPL matches so far
